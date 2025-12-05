Kassandra Tetley, Webster Bank, Managing Director / Relationship Manager

Kassandra Tetley, a Bentley University graduate with a Finance degree, brings nearly a decade of experience serving high-net-worth clients in New England. At Webster Private Bank, she leads private banking efforts, delivering customized lending, investment, planning, and fiduciary solutions to help clients achieve their wealth priorities and build lasting relationships.
