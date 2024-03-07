Keely Taylor Promoted to Vice President of Quality + Process at (add)ventures

(add)ventures, the agency for total brand solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Keely Taylor to the new role of Vice President of Quality + Process. Keely will lead the Project Management Organization (PMO). Known for her consistency and analytical acumen, Keely will be responsible for overseeing our project portfolio, managing resources, prioritizing projects, and enhancing efficiency. She was formerly the Vice President and Senior Producer.
