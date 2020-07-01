Kelly Kincaid Elected President of the RI Women’s Bar Association

Kelly Kincaid, Attorney at Adler Pollock & Sheehan, was elected to serve as President of the Rhode Island Women’s Bar Association for the 2020-2021 membership year. She has been a member of the Rhode Island Women’s Bar Association since 2007 and joined the Board of Directors in 2014. Kelly served as the organization’s Newsletter Committee Chair from 2015 to 2020. The Rhode Island Women’s Bar Association’s mission is to promote the advancement of women in the State of Rhode Island and in the legal profession. The Rhode Island Women’s Bar Association also advocates for the fair and equal administration of justice throughout the state of Rhode Island.

Kelly is a member of the firm’s litigation group. Her practice includes assisting clients in a variety of civil matters, including disputes involving personal injury, wrongful death, product liability, toxic torts and premises liability actions. Kelly has experience representing individuals and businesses before state and federal courts.

Prior to joining the firm, Kelly worked for a Rhode Island civil litigation firm, where she handled defense of insurance claims and represented retail and hospitality clients in premises liability actions. She has tried cases in the Rhode Island state courts, has argued before the Rhode Island Supreme Court and has received reported decisions from the Rhode Island Supreme Court and the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.