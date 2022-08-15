Ken Kurokawa Named Chairman and CEO of Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Ken Kurokawa is now Chairman and CEO of Toray Plastics (America). Kurokawa has 38 years of experience within the Toray organization, including assignments as the Executive Vice President of Toray Films Europe and the President of Penfibre in Malaysia. Kurokawa’s new role is his third overseas assignment at Toray Plastics (America), Inc., where he has served as Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President since 2018. Kurokawa is responsible for determining the company’s overall strategic direction and management philosophy. He will also oversee capital investments.