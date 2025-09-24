Kent Hospital appoints Maine health care executive as interim president

By
-
JEFFREY SANDERS, former president of the Southern Region of Maine Health, has been named interim president of Kent County Memorial Hospital. / COURTESY CARE NEW ENGLAND HEALTH SYSTEM

WARWICK – A former executive of Maine’s largest health system has been named interim president of Kent County Memorial Hospital. Jeffrey Sanders, former president of the Southern Region for MaineHealth, succeeds Dr. Paari Gopalakrishnan, who stepped down as president and chief operating officer of Kent Hospital on June 20 to lead Greater Baltimore Medical Center

