Kent Hospital appoints Maine health care executive as interim president

WARWICK – A former executive of Maine’s largest health system has been named interim president of Kent County Memorial Hospital. Jeffrey Sanders, former president of the Southern Region for MaineHealth, succeeds Dr. Paari Gopalakrishnan, who stepped down as president and chief operating officer of Kent Hospital on June 20 to lead Greater Baltimore Medical Center

“[Sanders'] extensive experience, coupled with his deep commitment to patient-centered care, makes him an ideal leader during this transition,” said Dr. Michael Wagner, CEO and president of Care New England. “We are confident he will be a valuable partner to the Kent team as we continue our search for a permanent leader.”

Sanders has more than 20 years of leadership in health care administration, Care New England said.

While at MaineHealth, Sanders oversaw Maine Medical Center, a 700-bed academic medical center that also contains the state’s only children’s hospital, and Southern Maine Health Care, which includes a 135-bed rehabilitation hospital. Under his leadership, the medical center achieved both an “A” safety rating from Leapfrog and a 5-star rating from Medicare, CNE said..

He also led the completion of a $179 million capital campaign and was instrumental in advancing facility modernization plans valued at over $500 million.

“I am honored to join Kent Hospital during this important time and look forward to working alongside a talented team dedicated to providing exceptional care to the community,” Sanders said. “Together, we will build on the hospital’s strong foundation and continue advancing clinical excellence, innovation, and compassionate service.”

Sanders holds a Master of Healthcare Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Saint Anselm College.

He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and has served on numerous boards, including the Maine Hospital Association, United Way of Greater Portland, and Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Care New England Health System, operator of Kent Hospital, said Sanders formally starts on Sept. 29.