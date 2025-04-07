Kent Hospital celebrates National Doctors’ Day with Doctor of the Year Awards

PROVIDENCE – Kent County Memorial Hospital recently celebrated National Doctors’ Day, which was on March 30, by holding its Doctor of the Year Award breakfast on March 31.

Seven doctors from several specialties and fields were honored and recognized.

The hospital’s Doctor of the Year 2025 awardees included:

Pawtucket Campus: Dr. Andrew Dixon.

Hospitalist: Dr. Darif Krasnow.

Emergency Medicine: Dr. Robert Heinl.

Surgical Specialist: Dr. Ramin Tabaddor.

Medical Specialist: Dr. Ambreen Lijaz.

Community Doctor: Dr. Debra Roberts.

Proceduralist: Dr. Vijayendra Sudheendra.

