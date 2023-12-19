Kent Hospital pays $35K to settle ADA complaint

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – Under a new settlement agreement Kent Hospital must pay $35,000 in fines and adopt new Americans with Disabilities Act policies after a patient who was deaf alleged the hospital did not provide her with effective means of communications, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced Tuesday. The patient, who uses American…