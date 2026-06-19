Kent Hospital’s $81M expansion targets areas of demand

By
-
GRAND ­ENTRANCE: An $81 million expansion project at Kent County Memorial Hospital in Warwick will include a remodeling of the hospital’s lobby. The work is expected to be completed by the spring of 2028.  COURTESY CARE NEW ENGLAND HEALTH SYSTEM
GRAND ­ENTRANCE: An $81 million expansion project at Kent County Memorial Hospital in Warwick will include a remodeling of the hospital’s lobby. The work is expected to be completed by the spring of 2028.  COURTESY CARE NEW ENGLAND HEALTH SYSTEM

For Rhode Islanders, a visit to a hospital emergency room takes longer on average than it would in almost any other state in the country, but Kent County Memorial Hospital has big plans to help reverse that trend. The 359-bed hospital in Warwick has launched an $81 million expansion project to establish a fast-track emergency

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Risk Management Controls in Commercial Property and Liability Insurance

Businesses today are facing a risk landscape that is more volatile, more expensive, and less…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display