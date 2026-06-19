Kent Hospital’s $81M expansion targets areas of demand

For Rhode Islanders, a visit to a hospital emergency room takes longer on average than it would in almost any other state in the country, but Kent County Memorial Hospital has big plans to help reverse that trend. The 359-bed hospital in Warwick has launched an $81 million expansion project to establish a fast-track emergency care option, as well as a new primary care practice and a 90,000-square-foot ambulatory services building. At 190 minutes, Kent’s average emergency department length of stay is already about half an hour shorter than the statewide average of 222 minutes, according to data published by Becker’s Hospital Review, a Chicago-based medical trade publication. Still, the hospital is looking to shave an additional 70 minutes off that figure with the help of its expansion initiative. The project’s new ambulatory building will also help meet the needs of a healthcare ecosystem that is moving further away from its reliance on inpatient treatment. Thanks to improvements in care and technology, combined with pressure from insurance companies, outpatient care is becoming more accessible and increasingly necessary, said Carolyn Jackson, Kent’s president and chief operating officer. “We’re trying to do both sides of making sure we have that successful ambulatory piece and that successful inpatient high-acuity piece for folks because they’re going to need both,” Jackson said. Funded through a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development loan, the project is expected to be completed by the spring of 2028. The hospital will remain fully operational during construction. About half of the new building’s practices will be relocated from Kent Hospital, and the other half will be moved from neighboring locations. Services will include those in pulmonology, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, in addition to a new multidisciplinary medical specialties practice with dermatology, neurology and endocrinology. The hospital says it plans to recruit 18 new clinicians to handle patient demand after the expansion, even though Kent’s operator, Care New England Health System, has revealed it will eliminate more than 30 leadership and nonclinical roles due to financial strain, with more than 50% of those roles already vacant. While Jackson acknowledges this timing may raise questions, she says the construction project had been in the works long before job cuts were implemented, and that both are needed to address ongoing financial challenges. “I realize there’s a bit of a juxtaposition between the two, but we firmly believe that both are the right decisions at this time,” she said. The relocation of several ambulatory services will make room at Kent for a new six-physician primary care practice, which will consolidate providers from several nearby Care New England primary care offices into one centralized location. This new practice comes as Rhode Island is experiencing a primary care provider shortage, in part due to the exodus of those in the field after the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dr. Hailey Bossio, emergency medicine physician and associate director of Kent’s emergency department. As of Dec. 31, 257,218 Rhode Islanders live in a “health professional shortage area,” a federal designation for places with a deficit of primary, dental or mental health care providers, according to San Francisco-based health policy research nonprofit KFF. This shortage has contributed to a growing demand on Kent’s emergency department, with more patients walking in for non-urgent needs such as ankle sprains, migraines and viruses, Bossio said. While the new emergency facilities will help boost access, Bossio does not expect it will lower emergency department visit rates due to the sheer level of need for primary care physicians in the state. “We will certainly appreciate being able to refer patients there, but we’re still going to see similar volumes in the emergency department,” Bossio said. What will support the department’s capacity is the implementation of a new CT scanner and a fast-track emergency area. This area of the emergency department will act as an enhanced urgent care with advanced testing and scans. Fast-track patients will still need to enter through Kent’s emergency room and go through the standard triage process in order to be deemed eligible for fast-track services. Additionally, the emergency department’s behavioral health unit will be redesigned and moved to a larger location within the hospital. Kent has continued to experience an increase in behavioral health patients since the pandemic, Bossio said. The average number of monthly behavioral health evaluations in the emergency department grew by 22.5% between 2020 and 2021 and by 33.89% between 2020 and 2023, the hospital reports. And that rate is only expected to continue to grow. The unit’s relocation and redesign will focus predominantly on privacy and security, with a new space for group therapy and separate areas for treatment of intoxicated and psychiatric patients. “A lot of people rely on Kent for their care, and we want to make sure we can better provide for the care that they need,” Jackson said.