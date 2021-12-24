Kent offers state’s first ‘hospital-at-home’ acute care program

PRECHECKS: Dr. Ana Tuya Fulton, right, Care New England Health System executive chief of geriatrics and palliative care, and Ruth Scott, senior director of population health for Integra Community Care Network LLC, review their plans before the hospital-at-home program goes live at Kent Hospital in Warwick. / COURTESY CARE NEW ENGLAND HEALTH SYSTEM/RYAN PICKERING
Call it home sweet hospital. Kent County Memorial Hospital in Warwick recently received a waiver from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and approval from the R.I. Department of Health to offer the state’s first hospital-at-home acute care program. “I think it’s the future of health care in Rhode Island,” said Dr. Ana…

