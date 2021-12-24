Kent offers state’s first ‘hospital-at-home’ acute care program

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Call it home sweet hospital. Kent County Memorial Hospital in Warwick recently received a waiver from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and approval from the R.I. Department of Health to offer the state’s first hospital-at-home acute care program. “I think it’s the future of health care in Rhode Island,” said Dr. Ana…