Kent Washington Association of Realtors names its Realtor of the Year

WARWICK – Pamela Hanson Carbone of Providence-based Domain Properties has been named Realtor of the Year for the Kent Washington Association of Realtors.
Carbone has been a member of the association since 2016. She is co-chair of the association’s relief task force, which spearheads COVID-19 relief efforts for members and the broader community.
She is an active volunteer with organizations, including the American Red Cross and RI Pride.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
- Advertisement -
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.