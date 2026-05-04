KIDS COUNT: R.I. children face rising poverty, deepening disparities

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RHODE ISLAND KIDS COUNT on Monday released its annual Factbook, where it notes racial disparities, child homelessness and data erosion as issues of concern.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s children and families face deepening economic strain and persistent racial and ethnic inequities, according to the 2026 Rhode Island KIDS COUNT Factbook released Monday. The annual report, which tracks child well-being across the state, documents worsening poverty rates and growing safety concerns while noting incremental improvements in some health and education

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