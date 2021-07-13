Kim Boyd named head of global brands and consumer innovation at Hasbro

PAWTUCKET – Kim Boyd has been named Hasbro Inc.’s head of global brands and consumer innovation, effective immediately, the company announced Tuesday.

The role is within the newly created global consumer innovation organization unit and will be based in Pawtucket, Hasbro said. Boyd will be responsible for driving the company’s brands “cohesively, consistently and globally with consumer-led innovation,” according to the company.

Boyd most recently served as the company’s senior vice president and general manager, global brands.

“We are on our journey to supercharge our brands like never before at Hasbro with the incredible competencies of Hasbro Consumer Products, eOne entertainment, and Wizards [of the Coast] digital gaming divisions,” stated Eric Nyman, Hasbro’s chief consumer officer and chief operating officer, to whom Boyd will report. “As consumer preferences rapidly change, the promotion of Kim Boyd to the head of global brands and consumer innovation positions us to drive that vision forward.”

