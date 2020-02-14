Kimberly O’Connell named Chief Transformation Officer at Providence Community Health Centers, Inc.

In this role, O’Connell has oversight of the business transformation initiatives across the organization with a focus on identifying opportunities for growth and innovation to create new health care experiences that are easier to use, less expensive and puts patients at the center of their care.

Prior to her current role, she served as vice president, Chief Operating Officer/Chief Strategy Officer/Corporate Counsel of South County Hospital (SCH), where she was responsible for strategy and operations for the system, and before joining SCH, O’Connell was president of Roger Williams Medical Center.

O’Connell began her career as an attorney in Rhode Island at Edward and Angells. She holds a law degree from University of Buffalo and a Bachelor of Science Degree from Boston College.