Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

Thank you to everyone who applied. Honorees will be announced March 18th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Kimberly Simmons on Monday was named the new executive director of The Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness. Simmons has served as interim executive director since September 2023, when Caitlin Frumerie stepped down to spend more time with her family. “The coalition has been committed to educating citizens and decision-makers about the impact

PROVIDENCE – Kimberly Simmons on Monday was named the new executive director of The Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness.

Simmons has served as interim executive director since September 2023, when

Caitlin Frumerie stepped down to spend more time with her family.

“The coalition has been committed to educating citizens and decision-makers about the impact of homelessness on all of us," Simmons said in a statement. "I am excited to help change the way people think about our most at-risk neighbors … our youth, veterans, differently abled, persons dealing with medical or mental health conditions, elderly, unemployed, LGBTQ+, etc ... or you or me.”

As executive director, Simmons is responsible for creating partnerships and relationships with the Homeless Response System direct-service providers, people with lived experience, community stakeholders, policymakers and elected officials to support unhoused Rhode Islanders.

“After a thoughtful and collaborative process, we are thrilled to announce the appointment of Kim as our permanent executive director," said Susan Gunter, board president of the Coalition. "Having had the pleasure to work closely with Kim over the past six months, we are confident that she is the proven leader we need.”

Simmons has spent almost three decades of working in executive leadership of housing and homeless organizations and she has her own lived experience with homelessness.

“I have spent my entire career seeking pathways to assist underserved populations, impoverished and economically suffering families, and children, particularly those disproportionately among us. I look forward to serving those same communities in Rhode Island,” Simmons said.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com