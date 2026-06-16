Kinepolis reaches agreement to acquire 13 Showcase Cinemas theaters

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced the week of June 22nd.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WARWICK – Belgian-based Kinepolis Group NV has reached an agreement to acquire 13 Showcase Cinemas locations in the U.S., including the one at 1200 Quaker Lane in Warwick, for an enterprise value of $30 million. Announced on June 11, the acquisition from Los Angeles-based Harbor Lights Entertainment Inc. includes 13 cinemas, of which seven are

WARWICK –

Belgian-based Kinepolis Group NV has reached an agreement to acquire 13 Showcase Cinemas locations in the U.S., including the one at 1200 Quaker Lane in Warwick, for an enterprise value of $30 million.

Announced on June 11, the acquisition from Los Angeles-based Harbor Lights Entertainment Inc. includes 13 cinemas, of which seven are located in Massachusetts, four in New York, one in Ohio and the one in Warwick. The seven Massachusetts locations are Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Hanover, North Attleboro, Milbury, Lowell and Woburn.

Harbor Lights Entertainment is the successor to National Amusements Inc. It is controlled by the Ellison family and holds the preferred voting stock in Paramount Skydance. The company was created after David Ellison acquired National Amusements from the Redstone family last year. RedBird Capital owns a minority stake in Harbor Lights, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Kinepolis will continue to operate the Showcase Cinemas theaters under the existing brand name, according to a news release. The transaction includes the ownership of six cinemas, while the remaining ones are operated under lease agreements. Kinepolis expects to complete the acquisition by the end of the summer of 2026.

It was unclear if the Warwick Showcase Cinemas theater or locations in Massachusetts will be company-owned. Representatives from Kinepolis did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“This acquisition allows us to expand our market position in the U.S. from Michigan to the East Coast with an asset and a team that enable us to implement Kinepolis’ operational model and corporate strategy, ultimately enhancing the experience for moviegoers in these markets,” said Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis Group. “Furthermore, this acquisition provides a valuable real estate position, with future opportunities for further redevelopment and optimization being explored.”

Kinepolis operates 63 cinemas in Europe, spread across Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Poland. The group also runs 35 cinemas in Canada and 24 in the United States.

LionTree Advisors is acting as financial adviser and Latham & Watkins LLP as legal counsel to Harbor Lights Entertainment. EY-Parthenon acted as financial adviser to Kinepolis, while PricewaterhouseCoopers acted as tax adviser and Dentons as legal counsel.

Apple Cinemas took over the former Showcase Cinemas locations at 400 Bald Hill Road in Warwick in 2021 and at the Providence Place mall in 2025.

The Showcase Cinemas location in Seekonk closed two years ago and was razed to make room for a MarketBasket store.