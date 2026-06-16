Kinepolis reaches agreement to acquire 13 Showcase Cinemas theaters

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BELGIAN-BASED Kinepolis Group NV has reached an agreement to acquire 13 Showcase Cinemas theaters in the U.S., including the one at 1200 Quaker Lane in Warwick, for an enterprise value of $30 million. 

WARWICK – Belgian-based Kinepolis Group NV has reached an agreement to acquire 13 Showcase Cinemas locations in the U.S., including the one at 1200 Quaker Lane in Warwick, for an enterprise value of $30 million.  Announced on June 11, the acquisition from Los Angeles-based Harbor Lights Entertainment Inc. includes 13 cinemas, of which seven are

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