Kirkbrae Country Club’s banquet facility closed after fire

LINCOLN – The Kirkbrae Country Club, a popular wedding and banquet facility in northern Rhode Island, will be shut down for an unknown amount of time after it was damaged by a fire Monday morning, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.

Smoke and flames were coming out of the banquet hall’s roof when firefighters arrived on the scene at 4:30 a.m., the station reported.

Saylesville Fire District Chief Robert Fisher told WPRI-TV the fire started near the kitchen’s loading area. He said although the fire was contained, there was extensive smoke and water damage throughout the building.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done. There’s water damage all the way to the basement,” Fisher said. “It’s their busy season with golf and weddings and events, so it’s going to be [closed for] quite some time.”

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.

No major injuries or deaths were reported. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.