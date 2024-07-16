Kirkwood named director of BankRI’s Commercial Markets Payments Group

PROVIDENCE – John Kirkwood has been hired as director of the Commercial Markets Payments Group at Bank Rhode Island as the bank looks to expand services for its commercial clients, BankRI announced.

Kirkwood, a longtime financial professional, joined the bank in the spring and works out of its Turks Head office in downtown Providence.

Kirkwood has more than 25 years of foreign exchange experience, with a specialized focus in corporate foreign exchange trading and payment processing, according to a news release. He plays a key role in business development and introducing growth efforts and technologies specific to international payments in U.S. dollars and foreign currency, the bank said.

For commercial clients with foreign exchange needs, Kirkwood tailors risk management plans and value-based payment processing solutions, according to the release.

Prior to BankRI, Kirkwood was the owner and co-founder of Commonwealth Foreign Exchange Inc.

“John is not only a tremendously experienced banker, but also someone who fully invests themselves in supporting the success of each and every client,” BankRI CEO and President William Tsonos said in a statement. “Our clients in the global economy space have unique financial needs that require individualized solutions, and John is an important part of our ability to advance the services we provide.”

Kirkwood holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Villanova University and an MBA in international business and global economics from the University of San Francisco.