KLR Promotes Ashley Leonard, CPA to Partner

KLR, one of the largest accounting and business consulting firms in New England announced the promotion of Ashley Leonard, CPA to Partner. She specializes in audit and review engagements across a wide range of industries, including employee benefit plans, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution and professional services. She joined KLR in 2016 in the Firm’s Audit Services Group and has assumed increasing responsibilities ever since. She graduated from Bryant University with a BS in Accounting and a MS in Taxation.