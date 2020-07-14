KLR Promotes Francheska Pimentel to Partner

KLR, one of the largest accounting and business consulting firms in New England, announced the promotion of Francheska Pimentel, CPA, to Partner. Francheska has vast experience in International Tax specifically with individuals and global mobility. She joined KLR in 2015 in the Firm’s International Tax Services Group and is an internationally known speaker and has traveled all over the world speaking about international tax issues. Francheska holds a Master of Science degree from URI, a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from University of Rhode Island and Study Abroad, Euromed Marseille Ecole de Management.

- Advertisement -