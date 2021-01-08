KLR Promotes Moshe Golden, CPA, MST to Partner

KLR, one of the largest accounting and business consulting firms in New England announced the promotion of Moshe Golden, CPA, MST to Partner. Moshe has over 23 years of experience in taxation in both public accounting and private industry. His primary tax experience is with closely held companies and their owners, high-net-worth families, as well as large multi-state corporations. Moshe is a summa cum laude graduate of Providence College, where he received his BS degree in Accounting. He received his MS degree in Taxation from Bryant University.

