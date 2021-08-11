KMS Solutions, LLC awarded $21.4 million Support Services contract for Systems Safety and Reliability and Maintainability Engineering

Middletown, RI – On July 23, 2021, KMS Solutions, LLC was awarded a $21.4 million, five-year contract to provide Systems Safety and Reliability and Maintainability Engineering Services to the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport Ranges, Engineering, and Analysis Department. Services include performing concept studies and analyses, requirements tracing and tagging, preliminary planning, and evaluation of alternative technical approaches in support of the engineering life cycle process.

“KMS Solutions is proud to provide NUWC with critical services to ensure the safe and reliable continued operations of US Navy technology.”

– Michael Martino, Chief Operating Officer/Technical Director of KMS Solutions, LLC.

KMS Solutions, LLC is a technical management solutions company dedicated to offering high quality services for more than 15 years. KMS is a leading provider of Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA), Human Capital Management, Test and Evaluation, and Cybersecurity support services for the U.S. Navy and its Surface and Submarine Forces. KMS has built a solid reputation for integrity and sustained excellence with longstanding clients.

For more information about KMS Solutions, LLC and to download their digital brochure, please visit http://kmssol.com/about-us/kms-capabilities-profile/