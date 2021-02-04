KMS Solutions, LLC Awarded $50.8 Million Support Services Contract for Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS)

On January 25, 2021, KMS Solutions, LLC was awarded a $50.8 million, five-year contract to provide Program Management, Systems Engineering, and Technical Assistance (SETA) Support Services to the Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) Major Program Manager for Undersea Systems (IWS 5.0). SETA services, which support Undersea Warfare Systems (USW), Theater USW (TUSW), and Tactical Advancements for the Next Generation (TANG) efforts, require high-level skills and experience.

“KMS Solutions is pleased to provide PEO IWS 5.0 with these services and will bring a wide range of knowledge, mission experience, best practices, and next-generation capabilities to the Navy,” said Michael Martino, Executive Vice President/Technical Director and Head of KMS Solutions, LLC, located in Middletown, RI. “Through this important contract, we will provide PEO IWS 5.0 with proven, successful SETA Program Management, Systems Engineering, Test and Evaluation, and Cybersecurity services.”

“We are proud to support PEO IWS 5.0 and look forward to working closely with our government partners to ensure mission success,” states J.P Heatherington, President of KMS Solutions’ holding company, Novational.

ABOUT KMS SOLUTIONS, LLC

KMS Solutions, LLC is a federal government contractor dedicated to offering high quality services for more than 15 years. KMS Solutions, LLC is a leading provider of Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA), Human Capital Management, Test and Evaluation, and Cybersecurity support services for the U.S. Navy and its Surface and Submarine Forces. KMS Solutions, LLC has built a solid reputation for integrity and sustained excellence with longstanding clients.

For more information please visit www.kmssol.com or download a copy of our KMS Capabilities brochure at http://kmssol.com/about-us/kms-capabilities-profile/

