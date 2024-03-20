KVH Industries reports 13% year-over-year loss in Q4 

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

KVH anticipates that its 2024 revenue will fall in the range of $125 million to $135 million, Bruun said.

“While we believe these actions will generate significant savings as we go forward, our industry is in transition, with unprecedented change, competition, and uncertainty,” he continued.

But “changes in the market impacted our VSAT and satellite TV terminal sales, which have been an essential element of our offering, but are no longer contributing towards achievement of our profitability goals,” Bruun said in a statement. “As a result, our airtime revenue growth was offset by a decline in hardware sales.

The company recorded an annual airtime revenue increase of 4%, said CEO Brent Bruun, bringing this financial total to $107 million, and maintained year-over-year subscriber levels.

The financial results, announced March 15, come shortly after the company said in February that it planned to lay off 75 employees — about 20% of its workforce — at its Middletown manufacturing facility. The company said the layoffs would save it an expected $9.3 million.

Annually, the Aquidneck Island-based manufacturer disclosed a 2023 revenue of $132.4, down from $138.8 million in 2022.

