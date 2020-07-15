L3Harris Technologies unveils new unmanned undersea vehicle

FALL RIVER – L3Harris Technologies Inc. held a virtual unveiling for its man-portable Iver4 580 unmanned undersea vehicle, the company announced.

The Iver4 580 is the second vehicle in the Iver4 family of products to address customer needs such as survey, surveillance and reconnaissance, anti-submarine warfare and seabed warfare, L3Harris said in a statement.

With a 200-meter depth system, a 5.8-inch diameter and an 82-inch length, the new UUV features a full suite of sensors in a portable size, the company said. It can be quickly deployed with battery sections that can be swapped out without special tools, limiting downtime.

The UUV was designed to maximize efficiency in the water, traveling at 4 knots for longer missions with onboard sensors that can be downloaded at gigabit Ethernet speed, L3Harris said.

“The Iver4 580 is the latest evolution in the Iver family of vehicles bringing mission-critical capability to underwater survey and intelligence operations in a portable package,” said Sean Stackley, president of integrated mission systems, L3Harris Technologies Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. was formed with the 2018 merger of Harris Corp. and L3 Technologies in 2018. At that time, it was the sixth-largest global aerospace defense technology company in the U.S. L3Harris Technologies also has a location in California, with about 48,000 employees overall.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.