LaFortune named FirstWorks board president

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Nirva R. LaFortune, the executive director of City Year Providence, has been named FirstWorks board president, the nonprofit announced Wednesday. LaFortune will succeed Catherine Terry Taylor, who had served in that position since 2018. The reason why Taylor is stepping down was unclear. Representatives for the Providence-based performing arts nonprofit did not immediately respond

PROVIDENCE –

Nirva R. LaFortune, the executive director of City Year Providence, has been named FirstWorks board president, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.

LaFortune will succeed

Catherine Terry Taylor, who had served in that position since 2018.

The reason why Taylor is stepping down was unclear. Representatives for the Providence-based performing arts nonprofit did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nirva as a leader for FirstWorks as we celebrate 20 years of connecting art with audiences in Rhode Island,” said Kathleen Pletcher, FirstWorks founder and executive artistic director. “Over the past decade, Nirva has been a steadfast advocate for FirstWorks in her role on the Providence City Council – facilitating inspiring moments like a conversation for students and families with Angelique Kidjo at Classical High School, bringing students to performances and community dinners, and eloquently championing the transformative impact of our work. Her lifelong passion for the arts and commitment to elevating our community through education will guide us as we continue our mission to bring extraordinary arts experiences to all Rhode Islanders.”

FirstWorks said LaFortune has nearly 20 years of experience in education, government relations, public policy and community engagement and service. She was named executive director of City Year Providence in 2023 and credited her experience three decades ago as a Providence school district student in City Year’s Young Heroes Program for setting the foundation for her passion for service and equity.

Elected to Providence City Council for Ward 3 in 2017, LaFortune was the first Haitian American to hold elective office in Rhode Island. She ran for mayor of Providence in 2022 and served as the vice chair of the Special Committee on Education and introduced legislation to create the City of Providence COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Task Force. She championed social-emotional support and resources in schools, affordable housing, mental health issues and initiatives that address inequity and racial disparity and promote equity and access, FirstWorks said.

An educator, LaFortune has worked in various capacities in higher education at Temple University, Drexel University and Brown University, where she received a master’s in urban education policy.

Before joining City Year, she was the assistant director of the Curricular Resource Center for Peer Advising and the inaugural assistant director of Scholars Programs and Diversity Initiatives at Brown University. She was a “40 Under 40” honoree by Providence Business News in 2019.