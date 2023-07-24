Landmark is 39th in U.S. ranking of socially responsible hospitals

WOONSOCKET – Landmark Medical Center has been ranked No. 39 among the most socially responsible hospitals in the United States by the Lown Institute, a Brookline, Mass.-based think tank that said it based the rankings on categories such as equity, value and patient outcomes.

Lown said more than 3,600 hospitals were evaluated nationwide, and Landmark was the only one in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass., that made the “honor roll” of the top 54 facilities that were given “A” grades in each of the main categories.

Duke Regional Hospital in Durham, N.C., ranked No. 1, and Landmark is one of only four hospitals to make the Lown honor roll for three consecutive years.

The Lown index measures hospital social responsibility as a composite of 53 metrics across patient outcomes, value of care and health equity. Some of those metrics include pay equity between executives and workers, financial assistance given to patients, cost efficiency, clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction and patient safety.

- Advertisement -

“Good hospitals make their patients healthier, but socially responsible hospitals make their communities healthier too,” said Dr. Vikas Saini, president of the Lown Institute. “These are the hospitals America needs right now – hospitals that can set and achieve ambitious goals for serving their entire community.”

Landmark, owned by Prime Healthcare Services, received an “A” grade overall and was ranked highest in Rhode Island for social responsibility.

According to the Lown index measure, Rhode Island’s other hospitals ranked:

Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence, owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, received an “A” grade overall. Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence, owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, received an “A” grade overall. The Miriam Hospital in Providence, owned by Lifespan Corp., received an “A” grade overall. Kent County Memorial Hospital in Warwick, owned by Care New England Health System, received an “A” grade overall. Newport Hospital, owned by Lifespan, received an “A” grade overall. South County Hospital in South Kingstown, owned by South County Health, received a “B” grade overall. Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, owned by Lifespan, received a “B” grade overall. Westerly Hospital, owned by Yale New Haven Health System, received a “B” grade overall.