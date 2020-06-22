Lane closures coming to city’s downtown bridges

PROVIDENCE – Lane closures are coming to the Broadway and Broad Street bridges over Interstate 95 in the downtown neighborhood, the R.I. Department of Transportation announced on Monday.

The closures, a result of bridge work, will see each bridge reduced from four lanes to two. The lane closures are expected to last 11 months. The repairs will include the demolition and replacement of both bridges’ northern halves.

RIDOT is warning commuters that the work will result in delays and that motorists should seek alternative routes.

Work on the Broad Street Bridge will begin June 29, with lane closures scheduled to start by early July. The Broadway Bridge lane closures will start in mid-July.

Work to replace the bridges’ southern halves is expected to begin next spring. That work is expected to be finished by spring of 2022.