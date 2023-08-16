Lane named new Ballet Rhode Island school director

PROVIDENCE – Sarah Lane, a world-renowned dancer and teacher, recently was named as the new school director for Ballet Rhode Island.

Lane was a principal dancer with American Ballet Theater for 18 years. She has performed with major ballet companies around the world and received multiple awards, including the Princess Grace award.

Lane will begin her director’s role on Sept. 1. She will oversee the education arm of the dance institution, with more than 350 enrolled students annually, more than 70 scheduled weekly classes during the academic year, and 25 faculty members with a broad range of styles and backgrounds.

“As I acquaint myself with the communities that Ballet RI serves, my sincerest hope is to inspire self-expression, creativity and good values in the next generation,” Lane said. “Alongside the talented faculty, I will strive to offer the highest-quality dance education, giving students a solid platform for success in and beyond dance.”

