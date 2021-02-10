Langevin targets cybersecurity risk at Feb. 22 online manufacturing workshop

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Manufacturers Association, Polaris MEP and Vertikal6 Inc. will host a free virtual workshop on Feb. 22, “Manufacturing Cybersecurity: A 2021 Roadmap for Reducing Risk.”
Manufacturing trends are fueling more common and more costly cybersecurity breaches, according to the association, with the pandemic’s uptick in remote workers complicating the problem. The industry’s use of smart technology and automation puts more companies at risk of attack, which can prevent customer orders from being filled or result in intellectual property being stolen.
U.S. Rep. James R. Langevin, D-R.I., will share federal cybersecurity efforts at the start of this online event. He is chair of the House Subcommittee on Intelligence and Emerging Threats and Capabilities and serves on the House Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection.
Cybersecurity experts from Vertical6 and Polaris MEP will also offer insight.
The session, offered via Zoom, will be held from 3-4 p.m. You must register to attend.
Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.
