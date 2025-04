Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island entered a “growth recession” in February, University of Rhode Island economist and professor Leonard Lardaro said Monday in his monthly Current Conditions Index report. The index, which Lardaro publishes each month, had a contractual value of 42 with only five of its 12 economic indicators improving from January. A CCI value

The index, which Lardaro publishes each month, had a contractual value of 42 with only five of its 12 economic indicators improving from January.

A CCI value above 50 indicates an economic expansion while a value below 50 indicates economic contraction.

The key indicator, retail sales, fell for the first time in February since May of 2023, which Lardaro said previously stated he would really begin to worry when that sector lost its momentum. However, Lardaro said he is not drawing any conclusions since this "is the first such occurrence

."

“Never place too much weight on an indicator value for a single time period,” Lardaro said. "[The fall] also occurred during a leap year month and it is possible that my seasonal adjustment, which allows for differences in monthly days, may have missed some of this, leaving residual seasonality. But while this is a current dollar value, in real terms it almost certainly declined.”

Lardaro said the state appears to be in what he labeled as a growth-recession period, where economic growth has slowed rather than a full-blown recession, with the unemployment rate now rising and the labor force being flat or declining monthly since October.

"This is not where we want our state’s economy to be heading into a period of national economic weakness exacerbated by a tariff war, but that’s where we find ourselves,” Lardaro said. “Tighten your seat belts! This promises to shape up as a major test for our state’s economic leadership.”

Total manufacturing declined year over year for the third straight month in February, while manufacturing wage barely rose after four months of declines.

New claims, which reflect layoffs, have risen nine times since last February, Lardaro said, including two of the last four months. Benefit exhaustions rose sharply in February for its 11th increase in 12 months.

Employment-service jobs fell 5% after having declined annually year over year. Government employment, a consistent CCI performer, registered a small 0.9% year over year increase in February.

Single use permits had the best performance in February, Lardaro said, rising 18% year over year for its fourth increase in the last six months.

“Even before the tariff wars, the national economy’s weakness had negatively impacted Rhode Island, as FI [First In] had reemerged," Lardaro said. “Sadly, as we begin to confront large state budget deficits, our state’s economic momentum will slow further, either prolonging the growth recession or transitioning us to a full-blown recession.”

Year-over-year CCI indicators in February:

Employment service jobs decreased by 5%.

Government employment increased by 0.9%.

Labor force increased by 0.3%.

Total manufacturing hours decreased by 3.2%.

Manufacturing wages increased by 0.3%.

New unemployment claims increased by 4.9%.

Private service-producing employment increased by 1%.

Retail sales decreased by 1.5%.

Single-unit permits increased by 18.3%.

Unemployment benefit exhaustions increased by 5.6%.