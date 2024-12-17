Lardaro: R.I.’s economy has mixed performance in October

By
-
RHODE ISLAND’S economy turned in a mixed economic performance in October, although some strong elements remain, University of Rhode Island economist and professor Leonard Lardaro said Tuesday in his monthly Current Conditions Index report. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s economy turned in a mixed economic performance in October, although signs of strength remain, University of Rhode Island economist and professor Leonard Lardaro said Tuesday in his monthly Current Conditions Index report.  The index that Lardaro publishes each month had an expansion value of 67 in October, down from 75 in

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Understanding Stroke: Essential Information for Immediate Action

Stroke is a leading cause of death and long-term disability in the United States, impacting…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display