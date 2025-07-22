Lardaro: R.I.’s poor May economic performance keeps alive recession fears

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced the week of July 28th. We are still looking for a few innovators.

Rhode Island's poor economic performance in May fuels recession fears, University of Rhode Island economist and professor Leonard Lardaro said Tuesday in his monthly Current Conditions Index report.

The index had a contractual value of 42 in May, a decline from the neutral value of 50 posted in April. A CCI value above 50 indicates an economic expansion while a value below 50 indicates economic contraction.

Lardaro said the May numbers “are nothing to write home about,” keeping alive concerns about the state being in a recession. T

he CCI has remained below year-earlier values for every month of this year, with weak year-over-year improvement of only five of the 12 monthly indicators in May and only two of the five leading CCI indicators improving.

“Looking at CCI values, I am reminded of wrestling, where a shoulder is pinned to the mat for a few seconds, but not enough to call the match. That’s my best guess as to where Rhode Island’s economy stands as of May,” Lardaro said. “While I can’t rule out that Rhode Island has entered the early stages of a recession, I can’t definitely rule that possibility in either. Stay tuned.”

Single-use permits and new claims, two of the five leading indicators, both failed to improve year over year in May. Single-use permits, reflective of new home construction, fell at a double-digit rate [16.1%] for the third consecutive month.

Retail sales continued its post-pandemic strength rising 2.3% in May and employment- service jobs rose year over year for the second-straight month to 2.4% after a long string of declines.

Total manufacturing hours rose 2.8% for the first time since December, as both employment and the workweek increased.

Benefit exhaustions, which indicate long-term unemployment, rose in May by 8.3%, following a mild decline in April. T

he 0.7% year-over-year drop in the state’s labor force helped pushed the participation-adjusted unemployment rate up to 6.4% in May, well above the state’s official unemployment rate of 4.8%.

Year-over-year CCI indicators in May:

Employment-service jobs increased by 2.4%.

Government employment increased by 0.9%.

Labor force decreased by 0.7%.

Total manufacturing hours increased by 2.8%.

Manufacturing wages decreased by 0.1%.

New unemployment claims increased by 23.6%.

Private-service-producing employment increased by 0.2%.

Retail sales increased by 2.3%.

Single-unit permits decreased by 16.1%.

Unemployment benefit exhaustions increased by 8.3%.

Unemployment rate increased by 0.6%.

U.S. consumer sentiment decreased 24.2

New claims, which reflects layoffs, once again rose at a double-digit rate [23.6%], for its seventh overall increase in the last twelve months.(UPDATE: Corrects new claims as one of the five leading CCI indicators in the fifth paragraph.)