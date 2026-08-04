Lardaro: Recession may be over in R.I.

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RHODE ISLAND is in the early stages of an economic recovery, University of Rhode Island economist Leonard Lardaro said Tuesday in his monthly Current Conditions Index report.  / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – The recession may be over, with Rhode Island in the early stages of an economic recovery, University of Rhode Island economist Leonard Lardaro said Tuesday in his monthly Current Conditions Index report.  The Current Conditions Index for June was 58, up from 50 in May. A CCI value above 50 indicates an economic

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