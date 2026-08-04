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PROVIDENCE – The recession may be over, with Rhode Island in the early stages of an economic recovery, University of Rhode Island economist Leonard Lardaro said Tuesday in his monthly Current Conditions Index report. The Current Conditions Index for June was 58, up from 50 in May. A CCI value above 50 indicates an economic

Lardaro: Recession may be over in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – The recession may be over, with Rhode Island

in the early stages of an economic recovery,

University of Rhode Island economist Leonard Lardaro said Tuesday in his monthly Current Conditions Index report.

The Current Conditions Index for June was 58, up from 50 in May. A CCI value above 50 indicates an economic expansion compared to the previous year, while a value below 50 indicates economic contraction.

Lardaro said it appears that Rhode Island is in the early stages of an economic recovery now that the CCI has bettered its year-earlier value for three of the last four months.

“The June data for Rhode Island contain a glimmer of hope that the recession may have recently ended."

Seven of the CCI’s 12 indicators improved year over year in June,

making its 58 value fairly strong, Lardaro said.

The CCI’s best performers, retail sales and total manufacturing continued to be strong in June, Lardaro said, as well as the two

unemployment-related labor indicators, b

enefit exhaustions and new claims.

Retail sales improved 11.8% year over year and total manufacturing hours increased 6.6%. Benefit exhaustions improved for the fourth straight month, and new claims have now fallen in two of the last three months, Lardaro noted.

However, Lardaro adamantly does not believe Rhode Island’s current household survey data, which shows a sharp drop in labor force and resident employment. He said the June CCI has determined the state’s labor force has been improving for several months because the unemployment rate has been falling instead of going up.

“Were this accurate, we would be witnessing overwhelming weakness in indicators such as retail sales, new claims and benefit exhaustions. Interestingly all three of these are not survey based, potentially subject to major revisions,” Lardaro said. “Unfortunately, we will have to wait for data revisions in February to see the more accurate picture.”

Year-over-year CCI indicators in June:

Employment-service jobs increased by 1.1%.

Government employment decreased by 1.8%.

Labor force decreased by 2.6%.

Total manufacturing hours increased by 6.6%.

Manufacturing wages increased by 2.6%.

New unemployment claims increased by 2.1%.

Private-service-producing employment decreased by 0.4%.

Retail sales increased by 11.8%.

Single-unit permits decreased by 50.6%.

Unemployment benefit exhaustions decreased by 6.1%.

Unemployment rate decreased by 0.2%.

U.S. consumer sentiment decreased by 18.5%.

"In March, the CCI reached its neutral value of 50, reflecting some upward momentum. While April was disappointing, May returned to 50 while June hit 58," Lardaro said.