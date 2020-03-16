Lardaro: U.S., Rhode Island likely in beginning of recession, ‘We have literally shut our economy down’

PROVIDENCE — The state economy has likely been swept into the beginning of recession, according to URI economist Leonard Lardaro, along with the rest of the country.

The economic data is not yet available but the country has been plunged at once into a near work stoppage across multiple industries, he said, all a result of the efforts to contain the new coronavirus.

“We have literally shut our economy down,” he said. “That has never been done before. It was done for a few days, after 9-11, and we bounced back pretty quickly. Even that was localized to New York City.”

Now, he said: “It’s quite possible the national economy is in a recession. If that’s in recession, I don’t see any way that Rhode Island is going to escape.”

Rhode Island has a population that skews older, which doesn’t help in economic downturns because these are the people who are affected most adversely, he said.

And travel, tourism and hospitality is an industry in the state’s top five, he said.

“Which is exactly the industry that’s getting crushed nationally,” he said. “We are very exposed as far as industry, as far as the population and severity.”

On Monday, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo announced another series of executive orders intended to reduce infection of Rhode Islanders with the contagious virus that causes Covid-19.

Her actions included the two-week closure of all dining-in restaurants, bars, cafes and coffee shops. Takeout and delivery will still be allowed. The move likely will result in layoffs of hospitality workers including waitresses and clerks, and comes ahead of what is typically a huge night for bars – St. Patrick’s Day. Already, numerous restaurants have sought to turn their businesses into take-out only, or have closed willingly.

Providence Place mall also will be closed for two weeks, Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced.

Raimondo acknowledged that the hospitality industry is taking an economic hit in her effort to promote public-health safety. Across the state, applications for unemployment insurance and temporary disability insurance have increased dramatically, she said.

As of Friday, the number of newly unemployed in the state included 552 people who cited the Covid-19 virus as a cause of the layoff. And 447 of those were filed Friday. The figures for the weekend were not yet available, according to a spokeswoman for the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Lardaro, contacted by Providence Business News, said the cascade of job losses is being seen across the country. Rhode Island has not fully recovered from the Great Recession’s losses, he said, which had not been fully reflected in the state’s previous unemployment statistics because the labor force participation has decreased over the past decade.

Over the past week, he said, the country has had the fastest stock market downturn in history, and now the fastest bear market, which is marked by a 20 percent loss in value.

The Federal Reserve has tried to introduce liquidity by taking the benchmark rate to 0, but it has little sway. “They’re doing all they can,” he said.

Multiple industries are being affected at once, and Americans are staying home. “This is not going to be pretty. Everybody has been hit at the same time,” Lardaro said.

