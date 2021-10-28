L’Artisan Café owner gets approval on 4-story apartment project in Providence

PROVIDENCE – The owner of L’Artisan Café & Bakery in the city’s Wayland Square area got the green light to move forward with plans to construct a new 24-unit apartment building in Providence near the Pawtucket line.

Ghasson Daou, of RJR Daou Realty, received unanimous approval from the Providence City Plan Commission on Oct. 19 for his preliminary plan for a 4,745-square-foot, four-story apartment building on a vacant lot at 24 Eighth St.

The commission also approved an exception for setback requirements on the project, allowing it to be built about 8 feet from the property line, while buildings in this zone of the city are usually allowed a maximum of 5 feet of setback space. The Providence-based architect behind the plans, Jack Ryan, who presented the project to the board, said the unlevel grading at the front of the plot forced them to move the building further back, and the City Plan Commission obliged, stating that such a setback would fit in aesthetically with surrounding properties.

The project now only needs to return to the City Plan Commission for an administrative approval of the final plan, Ryan said. The goal is to begin the one-year construction by the end of 2020, Ryan said.

- Advertisement -

“We were hoping to be able to pour foundations before it gets too cold,” Ryan said.

This is the third apartment construction project that Ryan and Daou teamed up on in the same Hope neighborhood. Within the past few years, they redeveloped the former Saint Raymond’s Church rectory at 14-18 Eighth St., turning it into an 18-unit multifamily apartment building, and they built an 11-unit apartment project in a former boarding house at 29 Ninth St.

“We’re excited. We see this as being a great neighborhood to build in,” Ryan said. “These units are moderately priced and they’re very close to places like The Miriam Hospital. A lot of the tenants he’s getting are residents working at the hospital, needing a place.”

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.