Lathrop Insurance to open new location in Cranston

WESTERLY – A Washington County-based independent insurance agency is looking to tap into the northern Rhode Island market with a new location opening soon.

Lathrop Insurance Agency Inc. will open a new office at 63 Sockonosset Cross Road in Cranston in early May. Lathrop says the new location will focus on expanding the agency’s presence into Providence and Kent counties. Agents Pam Gerbeck and Zachary Bosco will staff the new location when it opens, Lathrop says, and it will focus on insurance services for personal lines, restaurants, contractors, real estate investors and manufacturing.

“We are thrilled to be opening our new office in Cranston,” Lathrop President Dan L. Lathrop said in a statement. “This new location will allow us to better serve our customers in the area, and we look forward to building long-lasting relationships with the local community.”

Lathrop currently employs 16 people. Lathrop told Providence Business News Wednesday that the agency will immediately hire a new employee to help with the expansion, and an additional two to three people within the next six months.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.