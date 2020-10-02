Latino business leader: Some barriers lowered, but more to go

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

(Editor’s note: This is the second installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders.) Oscar Mejias didn’t have much choice when he and his ­family fled Venezuela in 2003 amid political persecution. But that nightmare started a journey that eventually led him to Rhode Island, where he is now CEO of…