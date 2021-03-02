LaTorre, former ED of Providence Downtown Improvement District, dies at 71

PROVIDENCE – Frank LaTorre, former executive director of the Providence Downtown Improvement District, died this week at the age of 71, The Boston Globe reported Tuesday.
LaTorre also served as chairman of the Providence Hospitality Resource Partnership, working collaboratively with a broad section of stakeholders in the downtown community to address nightlife issues. He also chaired the Downtown Providence Security Network.
Prior to working for the DID, LaTorre was the executive director of the Public Assembly Facilities Division of Portland, Maine, where he also served as past president of the Greater Portland Maine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza on Monday called LaTorre a “longtime downtown champion” on Twitter. “He was a true partner and a staple in the Providence community who will surely be missed,” Elorza said.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.