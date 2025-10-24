Laundry Lady brings fresh spin to Lincoln

Katie Wright wasn’t planning to open a laundromat. That is, until the Lincoln resident and full-time Realtor passed a vacant building on Railroad Street last year and saw potential. In August, she opened Laundry Lady, a completely renovated, eco-conscious, self-service laundromat in the heart of Lincoln’s Manville village. “As soon as we opened, we received a beautifully positive response from locals,” she said. Laundry Lady features 10 high-capacity washers, 19 dryers, free Wi-Fi, a book lending library and device-charging stations. “I’m a single mom,” said Wright, a U.S. Air Force veteran and mother of two. “I know what it’s like bringing kids into a laundromat. No one wants to be bored while waiting, so we have books and a family-friendly vibe.” And her daughters, Kennedy and Avery, ages 13 and 11, are getting a hands-on lesson in entrepreneurship as they occasionally pitch in alongside the laundromat’s six rotating-shift employees, Wright said. Meanwhile, her mother, Marcella Sajdak, helps manage operations while Wright juggles home showings at her day job. “The community needed this, and I love being part of something that gives back,” Wright said. Laundry Lady is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.