Laura is a member of the Tax Group and a Co-Leader of the Private Company Practice. She has more than 15 years of experience providing tax consulting, planning and compliance services to high-net-worth individuals and closely-held businesses in a variety of industries, including professional services, private equity/venture capital, wholesale and distribution, and real estate. She received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Grove City College and her Master of Science in Taxation from Northeastern University.
Laura Smith Promoted to Managing Director at CBIZ & MHM
