Law firm moves to Warwick following office building sale for $1.1M

CRANSTON – Kirshenbaum & Kirshenbaum Attorneys at Law Inc. has purchased new office space in Warwick, and sold its Class A office building at 888 Reservoir Ave. in Cranston.

The sale price was $1.1 million, according to MG Commercial Real Estate Services Inc., whose executive vice president, Leeds Mitchell IV, completed the transaction.

The Cranston property covers 9,575 square feet of office space. The buyer was identified as SJT LLC.

Kirshenbaum & Kirshenbaum, one of the state’s oldest law firms, has since purchased 4,400 square feet, also Class A space, at 117 Metro Center Blvd. in Warwick.

The firm has moved into its new location.

