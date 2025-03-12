Lawmakers introduce legislation to give Providence schools back to city this summer

PROVIDENCE – Discussions about giving the Providence Public School District back to city control as soon as this summer have now reached the R.I. Statehouse.

Seven state representatives on Feb. 7 introduced legislation that would give the school district, which has been under state intervention since November 2019, back to local control as of July 1. If passed, the legislation would “nullify” the R.I. Department of Education’s plan to keep PPSD under state control through 2027.

The proposed bill is the latest in the ongoing tug-of-war between RIDE and the city over when the city will again have full oversight over PPSD. The bill, which was referred to the R.I. House Committee on Education for further discussion, is co-sponsored by Reps. Grace Diaz, D-Providence; Anthony J. DiSimone, D-Providence; Edith H. Ajello, D-Providence; Raymond A. Hull, D-Providence; John J. Lombardi, D-Providence; William W. O’Brien, D-North Providence; and Scott Slater, D-Providence.

On Feb. 21, City Council President Rachel Miller introduced a resolution supporting the legislation. Miller and Mayor Brett P. Smiley recently criticized state leaders over an alleged lack of transparency with city leaders on the state’s recent plan to possibly return PPSD to city control by 2026 if certain conditions are met.

The council referred the resolution to its special committee on health, opportunity, prosperity and education for further discussion.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.