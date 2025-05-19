Lawrence + Memorial, Westerly hospitals announce 2025 nursing award winners

WESTERLY – Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and Westerly Hospital, operated by Yale New Haven Health, recently honored employees during Nurses Week, which was recognized May 6-12.

Awards were given in seven categories:

The DAISY Award: This is an internationally recognized award given several times a year to a nurse who demonstrates care and compassion with a patient and their family. The recipients were: Emily Jo Huddy and the Outpatient Infusion Clinic team, Dyann Hathaway, Tayla Morin, Sheena Regnere and Carey Anderson at Lawrence + Memorial; and Ian Chapelle-Conklin in the medical and surgery unit at Westerly Hospital.

Interprofessional Collaboration Award: Recognizes someone who embodies the Yale New Haven Health values of patient-centered care, respect, compassion, integrity and accountability. The recipients were: Stephen Socha, senior nurse practitioner, Smilow Medical Oncology; Jennifer Archilla, room service ambassador; and Griselle Ortiz Archilla, housekeeping at Lawrence + Memorial; and Amy Rajsasombat, clinical logistics lead for the operating room and materials management at Westerly Hospital.

Nightingale Awards: These are given each year to nurses who have shown excellence in nursing care, professionalism, innovative clinical practice, collaborative environment and improving community health. The recipients were: Angela Lamoureux at the Pequot Health Center Emergency Department, Joann Regan in the Critical Care Unit, Debbie Dodson in the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit, Morgan Shaker in the Intensive Care Unit and Margaret Haire at Smilow Cancer Hospital at Waterford at Lawrence & Memorial; as well as Jacquelyn Rato, clinical care coordinator, and Toni Gears in the Intensive Care Unit at Westerly Hospital.

Preceptor of the Year Award: This recognizes nurse mentors who empower and train new nurses. The recipients were: Kelsey Wilson in the Emergency Department, Ashley Griswold in the Medical and Surgery Unit, and Denica Edgley in the Cardiac/Pediatrics Unit at Lawrence + Memorial; and Brittany Peruzzotti in the Emergency Department at Westerly Hospital.

Rising Star Award: This is given to a nurse with less than two years of experience who exemplifies Yale New Haven's values. The recipients were: Kelsey Camacho in the Medical/Surgery Unit, Madison Kiss-Vega in the Emergency Department and Yasmine Basave in the Cardiac and Pediatrics Unit at Lawrence + Memorial; and Emma Hislop in the Medical/Surgery Unit at Westerly Hospital.

Sunflower Awards: These are given several times a year to recognize a patient care associate, certified nursing assistant or hospital unit coordinator who has shown outstanding leadership by finding creative solutions and offering compassionate care to patients and families. The recipients were: Cania Mitchell and Sandra Reynolds at Lawrence + Memorial; and Scharmaine Manahan at Westerly Hospital.

Transformational Leadership Award: This recognizes nurse managers and coordinators who embody Yale New Haven's values. This year's recipients were: Stephanie Ellis, a nurse manager in the Intensive Care Unit; Monica Pepin, a nurse manager in the Ambulatory Surgery Unit, Post Anesthesia Care Unit and Joint Center for Excellence; and Erica Plummer, an infection prevention manager at Lawrence + Memorial; and Terasa Antoch, a nurse manager in the Medical and Surgery Unit at Westerly Hospital.

