The R.I. Senate on Tuesday elected Valarie J. Lawson as its president, succeeding Dominick J. Ruggerio, who had served in the leadership role since 2017 and died on April 21.

The former majority leader who is also president of the National Education Association Rhode Island, Lawson was an educator in East Providence public schools for 32 years. She was first elected to the Senate in 2018 and has been active on education and public health issues.

Succeeding Lawson as majority leader will be Sen. Frank A. Ciccone III, D-Providence, who was first elected to the Senate in 2002 and most recently chaired the Senate Labor Committee.

In a statement Lawson said serving as senate president “is an awesome responsibility, one that I will work tirelessly to uphold,” adding that her General Assembly colleagues were still mourning Ruggerio’s death.

“As we acknowledge the tremendous loss our chamber has experienced in recent years, we will honor the memory, friendship, and incredible service of our cherished colleagues by working together for our constituents, our communities, and our state,” she said.

Ciccone

said he looked forward to working with fellow legislative members “as we enter this critical phase of the legislative session."

“We all bring different ideas and priorities to our work together, and I have tremendous admiration and respect for all my colleagues,” he said. “Together, let us work through our differences to honor the memory and legacy of our friend, Dominick Ruggerio.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com