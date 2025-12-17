Lawsons donate $3M to Rhode Island Community Food Bank

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Community Food Bank has received a $3 million donation from longtime philanthropic supporters Cathy and Thomas Lawson, the organization announced.

“Tom and I have long believed that no person should go hungry, which is why we have supported the Rhode Island Community Food Bank since 2016,” Cathy Lawson said. “During a visit in October, I was moved by the number of empty shelves in the warehouse. It was a powerful reminder of the need in our community.”

The Lawsons’ gift will support the long-term sustainability of the food bank’s operations. Cathy Lawson, a retired speech and language pathologist for children with special needs, and Thomas Lawson, retired CEO of FM, have been giving to the organization for nearly a decade.

“Gifts like this are a game changer, especially given the unprecedented need in our community,” said Melissa Cherney, CEO of the food bank. “This transformational gift ensures that we can feed our neighbors in need today, and for years to come. We are incredibly grateful, both for the gift and for their trust in our team to put their donation to work to serve Rhode Islanders.”

In October, the food bank served more than 100,000 people through its statewide network of 137 member agencies. This fall’s federal government shutdown and lapse in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits created a dire situation for families already struggling.

“We’ve always held the belief that if you can help, you should,” Cathy Lawson said.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.