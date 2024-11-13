Lawsuit filed to protect mental health care for Medicaid-eligible children

By
-
THE AMERICAN Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island and other advocacy groups have filed a class action lawsuit against the State alleging Medicaid-eligible children and youth have been denied their right to appropriate mental health care. / COURTESY U.S. DISTRICT COURT 

PROVIDENCE – The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island Inc. and other advocacy groups have filed a class action lawsuit against the state alleging Medicaid-eligible children and youth have been denied their right to appropriate mental health care. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court by ACLU RI along with Disability Rights Rhode

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

How to Safeguard Your Network Against AI-Based Cyber Attacks and Threats

Although artificial intelligence has multiple benefits in the workplace, IT leaders should still be aware…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display