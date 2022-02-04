Lawsuit protection offers some relief for hospitals

A LITTLE COMFORT: Dr. Peter F. Graves, associate chief of emergency medicine at South County Health, is pleased about a recent executive order signed by Gov. Daniel J. McKee offering some legal protection for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
Lawsuits are not just an abstract threat for Dr. Peter F. Graves. The associate chief of emergency medicine at South County Health has been sued three times throughout his 22-year medical career. Two suits were dropped, but the third went to trial twice because the first ended in a hung jury. The ruling ultimately came…

