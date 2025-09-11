Lawsuit seeks to reverse Trump admin. changes to federal housing grant criteria

Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

Stay Ahead of the Threat Curve! Secure your place at the PBN Cybersecurity, AI & Tech Summit

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – A lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island seeks to end new restrictions placed on the $75 million federal Continuum of Care Builds grant program approved by Congress in 2022. The lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Secretary Scott Turner claims the grant criteria “unlawfully

PROVIDENCE –

A lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island seeks to end new

restrictions placed on the $75 million federal Continuum of Care Builds grant program approved by Congress in 2022.

The lawsuit

claims

the grant criteria “unlawfully weaponizes federal funding to coerce jurisdictions and providers into advancing the administration’s unrelated policy agenda.”

The legal challenge comes

one day before the application deadline on behalf of the Washington D.C.-based National Alliance to End Homelessness and the Women's Development Corp., which is headquartered in Providence. It is being led by Democracy Forward, the National Homelessness Law Center, Lawyers’ Committee for Rhode Island and the ACLU Rhode Island.

The new rules bar applicants from proposing projects in any of the “sanctuary jurisdictions” listed by the U.S. Department of Justice in August, including the state of Rhode Island, Providence and Central Falls.

And applicants must profess agreement "with the Administration’s view that sex is binary and immutable," and vow not to use the grant funds for so-called “harm reductions centers."

The 102-page complaint claims that requiring applicants to the CoC program to comply with the administration's policies on unlawful immigration and DEI initiatives is unconstitutional, beyond the scope of executive branch authority, and is in violation of the separation of powers doctrine.

These restrictions are meant as "a political tool to punish communities that support all of us, regardless of our country of origin, our gender identity, or our mental health needs,” said Amy Romero, chief legal counsel for Lawyers' Committee for Rhode Island.

Frank Shea, executive director of Women’s Development Corp. said by using criteria that a non-profit applicant doesn’t control, the administration “is drawing lines around towns and entire states that will no longer be able to compete for federal funding.”

The Trump administration seeks to stall housing programs to later “rail against those who are unhoused," said Steven Brown, executive director of the ACLU of Rhode Island.

“This is just their latest effort to exacerbate the very problem they pretend to want to solve,” he said.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at

Allen@PBN.com.

against the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Secretary Scott Turner"The work to end homelessness is not partisan, and it never should be,” said Ann Oliva, CEO of the National Alliance to End Homelessness. “Permanent Supportive Housing is an essential resource for re-housing those with the greatest needs. Withholding it from communities for political reasons is unconscionable, unconstitutional and unaligned with the goal of serving vulnerable Americans."