Lax and Company Announces New Hire

Martha Clancy has been named as the Client Relations Assistant for Lax & Company. Clancy will be the first point of contact for client inquiries and handle all service-related aspects of the firm. Bringing over 2 decades of industry experience, she is an outstanding professional who will advocate for and support the Lax and Company client base. A member of Forbes, Lax & Company is an independent Rhode Island based firm offering concierge financial planning to high net-worth individuals, business owners, and their families. For half a century, the firm has been an industry leader and trusted advisor.