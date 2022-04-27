Leaders selected for United Way’s nonprofit resource center design team

PROVIDENCE – Eleven nonprofit leaders have been chosen by the United Way of Rhode Island to be members of a design team to help outline a business model for a new nonprofit resource center in the state.

In late January, the United Way first put out a call seeking members to be part of this design team. As spotlighted by Providence Business News in a July 31, 2020, cover story, some local organizations felt the sector might benefit from having a singular nonprofit center or association when it comes to training and funding. Additionally, in early March United Way received a $1 million financial commitment from the Papitto Opportunity Connection to help accelerate developing the center’s business model.

United Way said once a nonprofit resource center is established, it will serve the state’s entire nonprofit ecosystem, especially organizations led by Black, Indigenous and people of color. It will also support smaller nonprofits that have been often under-supported, United Way said.

- Advertisement -

The organization said more than 60 people applied to be part of the design team. The team members, and the organizations they represent, are:

Tarshire Battle, Roots2Empower

Rikki Davis, RIOT RI

Angelo Davis, Segue Institute for Learning

Roberto Gonzalez, STEAMBox

Anthony Hubbard, YouthBuild

Rakia Islam, Refugee Dream Center

Niko Merritt, Sankofa Community Connection

James Monteiro, Campus Reentry Program

Tina Pederson, RAMP

Jo-Ann Schofield, Mentor Rhode Island

Kristen Williams, Riverzedge Arts

United Way said the team has begun meeting and will meet biweekly for the next seven months to develop a plan for the resource center.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.